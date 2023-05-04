Thursday's playoff slate includes the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 1-0.

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS is the spot to tune in to see the Stars and the Kraken square off.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 25 goals over that span.

Kraken Key Players