Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Thairo Estrada and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday (at 2:10 PM ET).

Astros vs. Giants Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Valdez Stats

Framber Valdez (2-3) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his seventh start of the season.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (2.54), 31st in WHIP (1.154), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies Apr. 28 7.0 8 3 3 3 0 at Braves Apr. 22 7.0 8 3 3 9 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 16 6.0 4 5 1 7 2 at Pirates Apr. 10 7.0 3 2 2 5 5 vs. Tigers Apr. 4 7.0 8 3 2 9 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has collected 28 hits with three doubles, five home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .269/.386/.442 slash line on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Alvarez Stats

Yordan Alvarez has 23 hits with five doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBI.

He has a slash line of .264/.393/.529 so far this year.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Giants May. 1 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 at Braves Apr. 23 1-for-5 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has put up 38 hits with seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 10 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .342/.397/.514 on the year.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Astros May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Apr. 29 4-for-5 0 0 3 6 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 20 hits with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in nine runs with one stolen base.

He has a .260/.441/.558 slash line on the year.

Wade enters this matchup looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, seven walks and five RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros May. 1 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 at Padres Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Apr. 29 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

