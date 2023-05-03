Wednesday's contest between the Houston Astros (16-14) and San Francisco Giants (12-17) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on May 3.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (2-3) for the Astros and Logan Webb (1-5) for the Giants.

Astros vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Astros have been favorites in 20 games this season and won nine (45%) of those contests.

Houston has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Houston ranks 13th in the majors with 135 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have a 3.18 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

