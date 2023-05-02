The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez (.429 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.398) and total hits (22) this season.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Alvarez has gotten at least one hit in 73.9% of his games this season (17 of 23), with more than one hit three times (13.0%).

Looking at the 23 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (26.1%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has had an RBI in 13 games this year (56.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (34.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 13 games this season (56.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 8 12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Giants Pitching Rankings