Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars are on their home ice at American Airlines Center against the Seattle Kraken for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are the favorite (-195) in this matchup against the Kraken (+165).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-195)
|Kraken (+165)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 62 times this season, and have finished 40-22 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -195 or shorter, Dallas has an 18-5 record (winning 78.3% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 66.1%.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Stars with DraftKings.
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 contests have not gone over once.
- During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in league competition, allowing 215 goals to rank third.
- With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.