Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
The Dallas Stars ready for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 2, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. Oddsmakers list the Kraken as underdogs in this matchup, assigning them +150 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (-175).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-175)
|Kraken (+150)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 62 times this season, and have gone 40-22 in those games.
- Dallas has a record of 21-7 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 63.6%.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Stars with DraftKings.
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 games have not hit the over once.
- In the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in league play, allowing 215 goals to rank third.
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.