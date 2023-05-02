The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken in the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 2, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Stars are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 34 goals over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken concede 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 24 goals over that span.

Kraken Key Players