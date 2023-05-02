How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars ready for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 2, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.
You can turn on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Kraken attempt to hold off the Stars.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
|3/11/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 34 goals during that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.
- With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Kraken are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
