The Seattle Kraken take the road to square off against the Dallas Stars in the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

You can watch the Stars look to hold off the Kraken on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 1.7 goals per game (17 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken allow 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

In their last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 24 goals during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players