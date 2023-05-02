Mauricio Dubon -- hitting .302 with four doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on May 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Giants.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.406) thanks to eight extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 103rd in slugging.

In 87.5% of his games this year (21 of 24), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 24 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In five games this season, Dubon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 66.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (100.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (54.5%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (90.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings