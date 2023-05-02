How to Watch the Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena for the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.
You can watch the Maple Leafs try to take down the Panthers on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/10/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|2-1 (F/OT) TOR
|3/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|3/23/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|6-2 TOR
|1/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|5-4 (F/OT) TOR
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL play.
- The Maple Leafs score the ninth-most goals in the league (278 total, 3.4 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that span.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.5%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|33.3%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 35 goals during that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
