Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Giants - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has seven doubles, six home runs and five walks while batting .250.
- Pena enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350 with two homers.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 20 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a long ball in 20.7% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has driven home a run in 12 games this season (41.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 19 games this year (65.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|11 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|12 (70.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.3 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants' 5.04 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 41 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.70 ERA ranks 22nd, .933 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 44th.
