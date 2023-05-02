Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros square off against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 22nd in baseball with 27 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Houston's .376 slugging percentage is 22nd in baseball.

The Astros' .247 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

Houston has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (135 total runs).

The Astros' .321 on-base percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

The Astros strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 11 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.

Houston's 3.22 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.184).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending Hunter Brown (3-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering two hits.

Brown is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year.

Brown is looking to secure his fourth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Rays W 1-0 Away Hunter Brown Calvin Faucher 4/28/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Framber Valdez Aaron Nola 4/29/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Cristian Javier Zack Wheeler 4/30/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Jose Urquidy Bailey Falter 5/1/2023 Giants W 7-3 Home Luis Garcia Ross Stripling 5/2/2023 Giants - Home Hunter Brown Anthony DeSclafani 5/3/2023 Giants - Home Framber Valdez Logan Webb 5/5/2023 Mariners - Away Cristian Javier Luis Castillo 5/6/2023 Mariners - Away Jose Urquidy Marco Gonzales 5/7/2023 Mariners - Away Luis Garcia Logan Gilbert 5/8/2023 Angels - Away Hunter Brown Patrick Sandoval

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.