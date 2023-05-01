The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (batting .256 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a walk and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .385, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.
  • Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 87.0% of his games this season (20 of 23), with multiple hits seven times (30.4%).
  • In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Dubon has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has scored in 15 of 23 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (100.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (54.5%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (90.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.4 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.95).
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (41 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Giants will look to Stripling (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, April 23 against the New York Mets, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
