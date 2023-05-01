On Monday, May 1 at 8:10 PM ET, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (14-13) host Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (11-16) in the series opener at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Giants (+155). The contest's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Garcia - HOU (2-2, 4.00 ERA) vs Ross Stripling - SF (0-1, 6.89 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Astros' game versus the Giants but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Astros (-190) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Astros to beat the Giants with those odds, and the Astros emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.26.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Kyle Tucker get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Astros vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won eight, or 44.4%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 2-3 (40%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Giants have won in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Giants have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Giants have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Astros vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+225) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+120) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Astros, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -165 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.