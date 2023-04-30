The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.385) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 114th in the league in slugging.
  • Dubon has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Dubon has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season (65.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (100.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (54.5%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (90.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 27 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Falter gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 59th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 66th among qualifying pitchers this season.
