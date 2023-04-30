The Sacramento Kings are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -1.5 228.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 228.5 points 58 times.

The average point total in Sacramento's matchups this year is 238.8, 10.3 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Kings have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

This season, Sacramento has been favored 51 times and won 35, or 68.6%, of those games.

Sacramento has a record of 31-14, a 68.9% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 55.6% chance to win.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State has played 59 games this season that ended with a point total above 228.5 points.

The average total for Golden State's games this season has been 236.1, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State has a 39-43-0 record against the spread this season.

The Warriors have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.

Golden State has a record of 6-14, a 30% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 58 70.7% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236 Warriors 59 72% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over three times.

Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (18-23-0) than it does on the road (27-14-0).

The Kings average only 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors allow (117.1).

Sacramento has a 34-15 record against the spread and a 40-9 record overall when putting up more than 117.1 points.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

Golden State is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.

Five of the Warriors' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Golden State has performed better at home (27-14-0) than away (12-29-0).

The Warriors' 118.9 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings give up.

Golden State has put together a 29-17 ATS record and a 34-12 overall record in games it scores more than 118.1 points.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Kings and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 45-37 27-24 40-42 Warriors 39-43 10-13 45-37

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Kings Warriors 120.7 Points Scored (PG) 118.9 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 34-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-17 40-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-12 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 33-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-18 32-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-13

