Bailey Falter will take the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies in the final of a three-game series against the Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Astros are listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Phillies (+125). A 9-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Astros vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -150 +125 9 +100 -120 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games. Houston's last four contests have finished below the total, and the average total during that streak was 7.6.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 41.2% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (7-10).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Houston has gone 5-7 (41.7%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 60%.

Houston has played in 27 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-11-1).

The Astros have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-9 8-4 5-3 9-10 11-10 3-3

