Saturday, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler, with the first pitch at 5:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 29 against the Braves) he went 1-for-5 with two RBI.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez leads Houston in total hits (19) this season while batting .253 with nine extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
  • In 15 of 20 games this season (75.0%), Alvarez has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in 30.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 20), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 13 games this year (65.0%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (40.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 12 of 20 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
  • Wheeler (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.72 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.72, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .252 against him.
