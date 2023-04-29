Nuggets vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 1
The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns will match up in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Suns Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|227
|-155
|+135
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|226.5
|-160
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|227
|-159
|+135
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|226.5
|-140
|+120
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while giving up 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.
- The Suns put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 111.6 per outing (sixth in NBA). They have a +170 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.0 points per game.
- These two teams rack up 229.4 points per game between them, 2.4 more than this game's total.
- Opponents of these two teams average 224.1 points per game combined, 2.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has put together a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.
- Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|25.5
|-105
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|22.5
|-125
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|16.5
|-130
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|13.5
|-130
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|11.5
|-105
|11.5
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jeff Green or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.