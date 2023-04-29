Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (14-12) will host Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies (14-13) at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, April 29, with a start time of 5:10 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Phillies have +105 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (2-0, 3.21 ERA) vs Zack Wheeler - PHI (2-1, 4.72 ERA)

Astros vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 16 games this season and won seven (43.8%) of those contests.

The Astros have gone 6-8 (winning 42.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Houston has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Astros were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Phillies have been victorious in four of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Phillies have been victorious three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Phillies had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -144 - 1st

