Tyler Seguin will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild meet on Friday at Xcel Energy Center in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Seguin in the Stars-Wild game? Use our stats and information below.

Tyler Seguin vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:37 per game on the ice, is +3.

In Seguin's 76 games played this season he's scored in 21 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 41 of 76 games this year, Seguin has registered a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

Seguin has an assist in 26 of 76 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Seguin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 56.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Seguin has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Seguin Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 219 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 76 Games 13 50 Points 11 21 Goals 7 29 Assists 4

