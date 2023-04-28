Stars vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
The Minnesota Wild are set for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center on Friday, April 28, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Stars are ahead 3-2 in the series. Bookmakers list the Stars as underdogs in this decisive matchup, with -105 odds on the moneyline against the Wild (-115).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Stars vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-115)
|Stars (-105)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been an underdog in 22 games this season, and won 10 (45.5%).
- Dallas has entered 22 games this season as an underdog by -105 or more and is 10-12 in those contests.
- The moneyline in this contest implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Stars.
Stars vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|239 (23rd)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|219 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|54 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|46 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Stars with DraftKings.
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Stars' most recent 10 games.
- Over their last 10 games, the Stars and their opponents are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9 goals.
- The Stars have the NHL's seventh-best scoring offense (281 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Stars have given up 2.6 goals per game, 215 total, the third-fewest among league teams.
- They have a +66 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.