Jacob Meyers and his .421 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on April 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers has three doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .281.
  • Meyers has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this year (11 of 21), with at least two hits five times (23.8%).
  • He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Meyers has driven in a run in four games this season (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Phillies' 4.60 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
  • Nola (1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 70th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 59th, and 7 K/9 ranks 67th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.