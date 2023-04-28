Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Phillies - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .432 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rays.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has four doubles, three home runs and 19 walks while hitting .229.
- In 16 of 25 games this season (64.0%) Bregman has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (12.0%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Bregman has driven in a run in nine games this season (36.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 13 of 25 games (52.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (66.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
- Nola (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 70th in ERA (5.40), 59th in WHIP (1.341), and 67th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers.
