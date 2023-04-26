Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Yainer Diaz, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has two doubles and a walk while batting .192.
- In four of nine games this season, Diaz has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.
- Diaz has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in five games this year (55.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 2.82 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
- Faucher (0-0) starts for the Rays, his third this season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed two innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
