Jacob Meyers -- hitting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Calvin Faucher on the hill, on April 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers is hitting .302 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Meyers enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .471.
  • In 55.0% of his games this year (11 of 20), Meyers has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in one of 20 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (20.0%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Rays have a 2.82 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays allow the fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Rays will look to Faucher (0-0) in his third start this season.
  • His last appearance was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw two innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.