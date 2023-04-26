After going 0-for-4 in his last game, David Hensley and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Calvin Faucher) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

David Hensley At The Plate

  • Hensley has seven walks while hitting .143.
  • Hensley has picked up a hit in six games this year (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 16 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Hensley has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In six of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.82).
  • The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Faucher (0-0) pitches for the Rays to make his third start this season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed two innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
