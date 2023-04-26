David Hensley Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, David Hensley and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Calvin Faucher) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
David Hensley At The Plate
- Hensley has seven walks while hitting .143.
- Hensley has picked up a hit in six games this year (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 16 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Hensley has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In six of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.82).
- The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
- Faucher (0-0) pitches for the Rays to make his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed two innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
