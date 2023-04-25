Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Yainer Diaz, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .192 with two doubles and a walk.
- Diaz has had a base hit in four of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his nine games this year.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in five games this season (55.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.72 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 14 home runs (0.6 per game), the least in baseball.
- Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.01, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .182 against him.
