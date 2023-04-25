Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars play the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center, on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Seguin in the Stars-Wild game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tyler Seguin vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 76 games this season, Seguin has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 16:37 on the ice per game.

In 20 of 76 games this season, Seguin has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Seguin has a point in 40 games this year (out of 76), including multiple points 10 times.

Seguin has an assist in 25 of 76 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Seguin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Seguin Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 219 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+20).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 76 Games 12 50 Points 9 21 Goals 6 29 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.