David Hensley -- hitting .077 with four walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the hill, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
David Hensley At The Plate

  • Hensley has seven walks while hitting .156.
  • Hensley has had a base hit in six of 15 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this year.
  • Hensley has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In six of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.72).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty went five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.01, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .182 against him.
