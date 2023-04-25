Luis Garcia gets the nod on the mound for the Houston Astros against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 24 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Houston is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The Astros rank ninth in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Houston has scored 116 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Astros are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .329.

The Astros rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Houston averages 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Houston has pitched to a 3.45 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.251 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will hand the ball to Garcia (1-2) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Garcia will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Blue Jays W 8-1 Home Luis Garcia José Berríos 4/21/2023 Braves W 6-4 Away Hunter Brown Bryce Elder 4/22/2023 Braves W 6-3 Away Framber Valdez Kyle Wright 4/23/2023 Braves W 5-2 Away Cristian Javier Max Fried 4/24/2023 Rays L 8-3 Away Jose Urquidy Taj Bradley 4/25/2023 Rays - Away Luis Garcia Drew Rasmussen 4/26/2023 Rays - Away Hunter Brown Calvin Faucher 4/28/2023 Phillies - Home Framber Valdez Aaron Nola 4/29/2023 Phillies - Home Cristian Javier Zack Wheeler 4/30/2023 Phillies - Home Jose Urquidy Bailey Falter 5/1/2023 Giants - Home Luis Garcia Sean Manaea

