Astros vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez will take the field against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.
The Astros are listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Rays (-175). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.
Astros vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-175
|+145
|7.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 3-1.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Astros and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Astros' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have been victorious in three of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Houston has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- So far this season, Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 15 of its 23 games with a total.
- The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-7
|6-4
|5-3
|7-8
|9-8
|3-3
