The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rays.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .247 with four doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 100th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 104th in slugging.

Bregman enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.

Bregman has gotten a hit in 16 of 23 games this season (69.6%), including five multi-hit games (21.7%).

In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has driven in a run in eight games this season (34.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 games this season (56.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (70.0%)

