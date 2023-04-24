Yordan Alvarez and Taylor Walls will hit the field when the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Monday at Tropicana Field.

Astros vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 22 home runs.

Fueled by 55 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 20th in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Houston has scored 113 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Astros are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .333.

The Astros rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Houston has a 9.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Houston has pitched to a 3.22 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

The Astros have a combined 1.206 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose Urquidy (1-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.

Urquidy has started four games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Blue Jays L 4-2 Home Jose Urquidy Chris Bassitt 4/19/2023 Blue Jays W 8-1 Home Luis Garcia José Berríos 4/21/2023 Braves W 6-4 Away Hunter Brown Bryce Elder 4/22/2023 Braves W 6-3 Away Framber Valdez Kyle Wright 4/23/2023 Braves W 5-2 Away Cristian Javier Max Fried 4/24/2023 Rays - Away Jose Urquidy Taj Bradley 4/25/2023 Rays - Away Luis Garcia Drew Rasmussen 4/26/2023 Rays - Away Hunter Brown Calvin Faucher 4/28/2023 Phillies - Home Framber Valdez Aaron Nola 4/29/2023 Phillies - Home Cristian Javier Zack Wheeler 4/30/2023 Phillies - Home Jose Urquidy Bailey Falter

