Astros vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Monday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Rays as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +125 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.
Astros vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-150
|+125
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 3-0.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Astros and their foes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have won in three of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Houston has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +125.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 14 of its 22 games with a total this season.
- The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-7
|6-3
|5-3
|7-7
|9-7
|3-3
