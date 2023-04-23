The Minnesota Wild host the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 23, with puck drop at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW. The Wild lead the series 2-1. The Wild have -120 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (+100).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which squad we think will come out on top in Sunday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Stars vs. Wild Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Wild 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-120)

Wild (-120) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-0.2)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 47-21-14 record this season and are 8-15-23 in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Dallas has earned 30 points (9-6-12) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

In 14 games this season when the Stars finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of eight points (3-9-2).

Dallas has 17 points (5-4-7) when scoring two goals this season.

The Stars have scored more than two goals in 53 games, earning 86 points from those contests.

Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal in 26 games this season and has recorded 35 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 29-11-7 (65 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 34 times this season, and earned 38 points in those games.

Wild Rank Wild AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 23rd 2.91 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 6th 2.67 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 18th 30.9 Shots 31.9 14th 16th 31.1 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 15th 21.4% Power Play % 25% 5th 10th 82% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 3rd

Stars vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW

TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

