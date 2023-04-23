On Sunday, Mauricio Dubon (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Houston Astros play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Braves.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.389) thanks to four extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.
  • Dubon enters this game on a 16-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .318.
  • Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 94.1% of his games this season (16 of 17), with more than one hit six times (35.3%).
  • In 17 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Dubon has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In 70.6% of his games this year (12 of 17), he has scored, and in three of those games (17.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (71.4%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.40 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Fried (1-0) makes the start for the Braves, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.