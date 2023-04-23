Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Braves - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Tucker -- batting .294 with a double, two home runs, seven walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Braves.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 21 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .411.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 15 of 21 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has homered in 23.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 21), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has had an RBI in 10 games this year (47.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (28.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.40 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Braves are sending Fried (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.