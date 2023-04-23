Sunday's 7:00 PM ET game between the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) at State Farm Arena features the Celtics' Jaylen Brown as a player to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks

Game Day: Sunday, April 23

Sunday, April 23 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Celtics' Last Game

The Hawks defeated the Celtics, 130-122, on Friday. Young poured in a team-high 32 points for the Hawks, and added six rebounds and nine assists. Tatum had 29 points, plus 10 rebounds and five assists, for the Celtics.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 29 10 5 2 0 4 Marcus Smart 24 3 8 3 0 5 Malcolm Brogdon 17 1 5 0 0 3

Hawks' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 32 6 9 1 2 2 Dejounte Murray 25 6 5 1 0 2 Bogdan Bogdanovic 15 4 1 1 1 3

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum paces the Celtics with 30.1 points per contest (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also averaging 4.6 assists.

Brown averages 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White is posting 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Marcus Smart paces his squad in assists per contest (6.3), and also averages 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Hawks Players to Watch

Young is the Hawks' top scorer (26.2 points per game, 10th in NBA) and assist man (10.2, second in NBA), and puts up 3 rebounds.

Dejounte Murray gives the Hawks 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clint Capela is the Hawks' top rebounder (11 per game), and he averages 12 points and 0.9 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fifth in the NBA.

Onyeka Okongwu gets the Hawks 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

The Hawks receive 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dejounte Murray ATL 20.8 4.7 4.6 1.7 0 1.5 Jayson Tatum BOS 23 6.8 3.2 0.9 0.2 2.9 Trae Young ATL 17.4 2.1 8.7 1.1 0.2 0.9 Derrick White BOS 15.1 4.1 3.3 0.5 1.2 2.1 Saddiq Bey ATL 11.3 5.3 2.1 1.2 0 1.6 Jaylen Brown BOS 14.7 3.7 2.6 1 0.2 0.8

