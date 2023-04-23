Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and others in the Boston Celtics-Atlanta Hawks matchup at State Farm Arena on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (-125) 9.5 (-149) 4.5 (+105) 3.5 (+100)
  • The 29.5 points prop total set for Tatum on Sunday is 0.6 fewer points than his season scoring average (30.1).
  • Tatum has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (9.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-110) 6.5 (-110) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (+115)
  • Sunday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 25.5. That's 1.1 less than his season average.
  • He has averaged 6.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.
  • Brown picks up 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Sunday.
  • He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (-115) 4.5 (+105) 4.5 (+115) 2.5 (+140)
  • Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 3.1 lower than Sunday's over/under.
  • White has grabbed 3.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (4.5).
  • White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Sunday's over/under (4.5).
  • White, at 1.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-111) 3.5 (+110) 8.5 (-110) 1.5 (-200)
  • Young is averaging 26.2 points in the 2022-23 season, 0.7 higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • Young has collected three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (3.5).
  • Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Young averages 2.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Celtics vs. Hawks player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (-120) 5.5 (-105) 5.5 (+100) 1.5 (-143)
  • Sunday's points prop bet for Dejounte Murray is 21.5 points. That's 1.0 more than his season average of 20.5.
  • Murray's per-game rebound average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (5.5).
  • Murray has averaged 6.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Sunday (5.5).
  • Murray's 1.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.