Max Fried gets the nod for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Truist Park against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 1:30 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Braves have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +115. The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -140 +115 8 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

When it comes to the total, the Astros and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their previous 10 games.

The last 10 Astros games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been victorious in two of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +115 moneyline set for this game.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Houston have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 14 of 21 chances this season.

The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-7 5-3 4-3 7-7 9-7 2-3

