Astros vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (14-7) going head to head against the Houston Astros (11-10) at 1:30 PM ET (on April 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 3-2 win for the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Braves will look to Max Fried (1-0) versus the Astros and Cristian Javier (2-0).
Astros vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Astros vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 3, Astros 2.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.
- When it comes to the total, Houston and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its previous 10 games.
- The last 10 Astros contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Astros have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Oddsmakers have given Houston the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +115 moneyline listed for this contest.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Houston scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (108 total, 5.1 per game).
- Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.33 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 17
|Blue Jays
|W 9-2
|Cristian Javier vs Kevin Gausman
|April 18
|Blue Jays
|L 4-2
|Jose Urquidy vs Chris Bassitt
|April 19
|Blue Jays
|W 8-1
|Luis Garcia vs José Berríos
|April 21
|@ Braves
|W 6-4
|Hunter Brown vs Bryce Elder
|April 22
|@ Braves
|W 6-3
|Framber Valdez vs Kyle Wright
|April 23
|@ Braves
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Max Fried
|April 24
|@ Rays
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Taj Bradley
|April 25
|@ Rays
|-
|Luis Garcia vs Drew Rasmussen
|April 26
|@ Rays
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Calvin Faucher
|April 28
|Phillies
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Aaron Nola
|April 29
|Phillies
|-
|Cristian Javier vs TBA
