Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Braves - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .232 with three doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Bregman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 during his last games.
- Bregman has had a hit in 14 of 21 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits four times (19.0%).
- In 21 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Bregman has driven in a run in six games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 12 of 21 games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.40 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Braves will look to Fried (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
