Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Braves - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Braves.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston with 17 hits, batting .262 this season with eight extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Alvarez has gotten a hit in 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 27.8% of his games this year, and 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 61.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 33.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- In 11 games this season (61.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.37 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 13 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Wright (0-0) pitches for the Braves to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.
