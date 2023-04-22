The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Braves.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.403) thanks to four extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 11th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 99th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • Dubon is batting .318 during his last outings and is riding a 15-game hitting streak.
  • Dubon has had a hit in 15 of 16 games this year (93.8%), including multiple hits six times (37.5%).
  • In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Dubon has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in 68.8% of his games this year (11 of 16), with two or more runs three times (18.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (83.3%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.37 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Wright (0-0) starts for the Braves, his third this season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.