After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Kyle Wright) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .250.

Meyers is batting .353 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 43.8% of his 16 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.8% of those games.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In three games this season (18.8%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

