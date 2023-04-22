The Houston Astros (10-10) and the Atlanta Braves (14-6) will clash on Saturday, April 22 at Truist Park, with Framber Valdez pitching for the Astros and Kyle Wright toeing the rubber for the Braves. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Astros (-115). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Astros vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (1-2, 1.80 ERA) vs Wright - ATL (0-0, 6.23 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Astros' game against the Braves but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Astros (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Astros to defeat the Braves with those odds, and the Astros emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Yordan Alvarez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Astros vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won seven, or 46.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Astros have gone 7-8 (46.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 3-4 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Braves have won in each of the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Braves have been listed as an underdog of -105 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Sportsbooks have not installed the Braves as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+270) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+135) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+185) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Astros, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.