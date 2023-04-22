Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the hill, on April 22 at 7:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman is hitting .231 with three doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • Bregman is batting .316 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Bregman has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 20 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season, Bregman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 11 games this season (55.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 7
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (71.4%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Wright (0-0) starts for the Braves, his third this season.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering hits.
