Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Braves - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the hill, on April 22 at 7:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Braves.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .231 with three doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Bregman is batting .316 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 20 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, Bregman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 11 games this season (55.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|7
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (71.4%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
- Wright (0-0) starts for the Braves, his third this season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.