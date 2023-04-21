On Friday, Kyle Tucker (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.444) and total hits (20) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 14 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

Looking at the 19 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (21.1%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has had at least one RBI in 47.4% of his games this season (nine of 19), with more than one RBI five times (26.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

